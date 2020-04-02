Telephone conversation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

02-04-2020

On April 2, 2020 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, had a telephone conversation with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden, Ann Linde.

During the conversation, the Head of the Swedish Foreign Ministry thanked her Belarusian counterpart, as well as Belavia and the staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus for the help in returning home more than 70 Swedish citizens from the Republic of Turkey. The parties highlighted close and effective cooperation between the two countries in the sphere of mutual assistance in bringing citizens back to their home countries.

The Ministers emphasized the importance of solidary approaches and joint efforts in combating the spread of COVID-19, as well as in preventing the long-term negative effects of the pandemic on international trade and relations between countries.

The sides considered a number of issues linked to the promotion of bilateral relations, cooperation within the Eastern Partnership framework, as well as the regional situation.

For reference: on March 31, 2020 BELAVIA – Belarusian Airlines delivered more than 70 Swedish citizens from Istanbul to Stockholm via Minsk.

An arrangement was reached with the Turkish Side, which closed its airspace for international flights since March 28, to carry out an Istanbul – Minsk flight to evacuate Belarusian and third-country nationals. The Belarusian Side allocated the maximum passenger capacity aircraft for transportation, and BELAVIA carried out an extra flight on the Minsk – Stockholm route.

