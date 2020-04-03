Meeting on the situation in global energy markets

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues,

Judging by your reaction, everyone can see and hear each other. Welcome, once again.

We are working hard to ensure the safety of our people, to guarantee their health, to facilitate the failsafe operation of the healthcare system and to be prepared to take on the challenges brought on by the coronavirus infection.

But life goes on, and I said this in my latest address. I said we must do everything we can to ensure sustainability and, what’s important, the development of the Russian economy.

So, today we will deal with an issue that is very important to the world economy and that is vital to our economy. We will discuss the situation in global energy markets and what should be done to ensure the unconditional development of the energy industry in Russia.

As you know, generally the situation in global energy markets remains complicated. The coronavirus epidemic has affected the entire global economy, thereby reducing consumer demand for energy, especially in transport, industry and other sectors.

This situation is negatively effecting the financial and economic sustainability of the oil industry all over the world. Moreover, it is undermining investment programmes and may also affect employment. There are also other grounds for concern. Needless to say, all this will trigger high technological and even environmental risks. We should not forget about this, either.

To be continued.

