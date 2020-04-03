T+2 trading in GDR on En+ Group ordinary shares to be halted from 15 April 2020

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Moscow Exchange announces that it intends to cancel the T+2 trading in Citibank N.A. (NYC) Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) representing interests in En+ Group ordinary shares (ticker ENPL) from 20 April 2020 given that the ordinary shares (ticker ENPG) are traded on MOEX.

Please note that the following rules are applied to orders on the GDRs according to the Moscow Exchange Trading Rules for the Equity & Bond and Deposit Markets:

From 18 February 2020, settlement codes that will settle the trades no later than 16 April 2020 are applied;

14 April 2020 will be the last trading day on the T+2 Central Order Book for the DRs;

On 17 April 2020, the only available settlement code will be T0;

From 18 April 2020, settlement codes will not be available. From 18

MIL OSI