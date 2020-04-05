Greetings on Geologist’s Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“This is a wonderful holiday celebrated by the members of an important, sensitive and very demanding profession which requires special personal qualities, stamina, and sincere devotion to your work. We are rightfully proud of the outstanding achievements by many generations of your predecessors who made a major contribution to enhancing the country’s industrial and energy potential and the development of the national economy.

I am confident that an attitude of care towards the labour traditions established by sector veterans, expertise, large-scale implementation of energy-saving and environmentally friendly technologies will continue to help you in tackling the challenges you face.”

MIL OSI