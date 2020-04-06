Greetings to head coach of Belarusian freestyle skiing team Nikolai Kozeko

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Belarus President, President of the National Olympic Committee Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent a letter of birthday greetings to head coach of the Belarusian freestyle skiing team Nikolai Kozeko.

“You are a co-author of the greatest Olympic chievements of Belarus. You have made a big conribution to the development of the Belarusian freestyle skiing school and have achieved profound success at the biggest internatonal competitions. You have played a big role in turning our country into one of the leaders of freestyle skiing,” the felicitation message reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko said that Nikolai Kozeko has trained a constellation of outstanding athletes, including four Olympic champions. He has also prepared a generation of coaches who ensure high-quality training of the reserve team and elite athletes.

“I am convinced that your knowledge, teaching talent and profound experience will be useful for Belarusian sport in the future,” the president stressed.

