Meeting with Yury Trutnev and Alexander Kozlov

The discussion dealt with the development of Far Eastern and Arctic areas, with special emphasis on building social infrastructure facilities in Buryatia and the Trans-Baikal Territory.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Please, welcome.

Let us start with how the mechanisms and tools that we have created to develop the Far East and the Arctic are working. We do understand what we are talking about here– PDAs, etc. Please, go ahead.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev Trutnev YuryDeputy Prime Minister – Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District : Mr President, pursuant to your instruction we continue developing the Far East. To date, 2,283 projects are being implemented in the Far East with government support. The total amount of investment already made in the area has exceeded one trillion, as of today it amounts to 1,160 billion rubles. These funds came mainly from investors: 22.5 rubles of private investment per each ruble in budgetary contributions.

The industrial growth rate in 2019 was six percent. It should be noted that the industry and investment in equity growth rates have been 2–2.5 times higher than Russia’s average for five years already. At the same time, we understand that it is all right that there is still a lot of work ahead before people feel anything. As you instructed, we began dealing with the social sphere. In total, 93 billion have been invested over a period of three years. Already 300 facilities have been built and over 200 sites have been refurbished. This work continues, including in Buryatia and the Trans-Baikal Territory, which were integrated into the Far Eastern Federal District by your decision.

To be continued.

