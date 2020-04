Risk parameters change on FX, Derivatives and Standardized OTC markets

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

CCP NCC sets the following risk parameters

1. on FX market starting from April 7, 2020:

№

Underlying

Current market risk rates

New market risk rates

S_1_min

S_2_min

S_3_min

S_1_min

S_2_min

S_3_min

1

USD

15%

17%

19%

12.5%

14.5%

16.5%

2

EUR

15%

17%

19%

12.5%

14.5%

16.5%

3

CNY

15%

17%

19%

12.5%

14.5%

16.5%

4

HKD

15%

17%

19%

12.5%

14.5%

16.5%

5

GBP

15%

17%

19%

12.5%

14.5%

16.5%

6

CHF

15%

17%

19%

12.5%

14.5%

16.5%

7

JPY

15%

17%

19%

12.5%

14.5%

16.5%

8

GLD

15%

21%

28%

12.5%

18.5%

25.5%

9

SLV

20%

26%

33%

17.5%

23.5%

30.5%

10

EURF

19%

21%

23%

16.5%

18.5%

20.5%

11

USDF

19%

21%

23%

16.5%

18.5%

20.5%

12

USDW

19%

21%

23%

16.5%

18.5%

20.5%

2. on Derivatives market starting from 7:00 pm on April 6, 2020:

№

Underlying

Current market risk rates

New market risk rates

MR1

MR2

MR3

MR1

MR2

MR3

1

Si

15%

17%

19%

12.5%

14.5%

16.5%

2

Eu

15%

17%

19%

12.5%

14.5%

16.5%

3

CY

15%

17%

19%

12.5%

14.5%

16.5%

4

MIX

20%

26%

32%

17.5%

23.5%

29.5%

5

MXI

20%

26%

32%

17.5%

23.5%

29.5%

6

GLD

15%

21%

28%

12.5%

18.5%

25.5%

7

SLV

20%

26%

33%

17.5%

23.5%

30.5%

3. on Standardized OTC derivatives market starting from 7:00 pm on April 6, 2020:

№

Description

Currency

Current risk rates

New risk rate

1

FX Risk Rate

CHF

15%

12.5%

2

FX Risk Rate

USD

15%

12.5%

3

FX Risk Rate

EUR

15%

12.5%

MIL OSI