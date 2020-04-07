As at April 1, gold and foreign exchange reserves of the Republic of Belarus totaled USD7.8 billion (Press release)

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

According to preliminary data, as at April 1, 2020, international reserve assets of the Republic of Belarus totaled USD7,786.5 million (in equivalent).

In March 2020, gold and foreign exchange reserves dropped by USD1,018.4 million (by 11.6%) after decline in February by USD438.2 million (by 4.7%).

The sale of foreign exchange by the National Bank at the JSC “Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange”, as well as scheduled redemption of external and internal liabilities worth USD226.5 million by the Government and the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus, were the main reasons for decline in the level of international reserve assets in March.

Receipts of foreign exchange to the budget and foreign exchange earnings from the sale of bonds of the Ministry of Finance denominated in foreign exchange were conducive to maintaining the level of gold and foreign exchange reserves in March.

According to the Monetary Policy Guidelines for 2020, as at January 1, 2021, the volume of international reserve assets should amount to no less than USD7.3 billion.

MIL OSI