Executive Order on additional support measures for families with children

To provide social support to families with children, the President ordered that monthly payments of 5,000 rubles be made in April-June 2020 to people living in the Russian Federation who are/were eligible for state support measures under the Federal Law On Additional Measures of Support for Families with Children dated December 29, 2006.

The Executive Order establishes the conditions of payments.

Corresponding instructions have been given to the Russian Government and the Pension Fund of the Russian Federation.

