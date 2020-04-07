Meeting on coronavirus pandemic development and preventive measures

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

Can you hear me, see me?

Reply: Yes, Mr President.

Vladimir Putin: Excellent. I can hear and see you too.

Taking part in our meeting today we have researchers, experts and professionals whose opinion is crucial for the development of the necessary decisions to fight the coronavirus infection.

We are monitoring the situation very carefully and we are taking into account both the positive and the negative experiences of other countries. I would like to reiterate that we have not seen the peak of the epidemic yet. Now it is very important to avoid repeating others’ mistakes, rather than learn from our own, to draw a lesson and make conclusions based on the position of the medical, scientific society.

I would like to hear the opinions of our experts today. First of all, I would like to give the floor to our colleagues, experts in virology. It seems that all of us have become virologists, the entire country. But the opinion of true experts is extremely important because authorities at all levels base their actions on the opinions of those who have devoted their lives to this complex, important and responsible work.

I will mention it again: all our actions must be proportionate to the threat and adequate to the situation. The most important thing here is the safety and health of Russian citizens. At the same time, it is crucial to provide conditions for a quick recovery of economic and business activities.

To be continued.

