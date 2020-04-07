Report on preparedness of Belarus’ healthcare system to counteract threat of spreading coronavirus

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

7 April 2020

We cannot condone people’s deaths and must fight for every life, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he heard out a report on the preparedness of the healthcare system to counteract the threat of spreading coronavirus on 7 April.

“We must fight for every person, especially when it comes to the elderly. If we want our children to protect us and to fight for our lives in the future, we must fight for the lives of every elderly man and woman because, unfortunately, this virus is especially dangerous for the elderly, for people with a weakened immune system,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The head of state added that the number of coronavirus cases is not falling in the country. On the other hand, the dynamics shows no avalanche-like increase. “We will be getting sick. However, it would be good to avoid an avalanche-like increase in the number of cases and to have the curve as steep as possible. Right now the healthcare system is coping with it,” he said.

At the same time, the President stressed that people must take care of their health, strengthen their immunity, engage in sports activities, give up on bad habits. “We fight for every person. We value the health of every person more than some people value their own health,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. “People must take care of their own health.”

The President added that the situation with coronavirus helped shake up the healthcare system and reveal some problems. “I see bottlenecks in our healthcare system. But we will talk about it when this psychosis is over and when these diseases fade away,” he said.

