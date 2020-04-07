Session to discuss oil deliveries to Belarus

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

The economy and people’s lives are top priorities, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said at the government conference held on 7 April to discuss oil deliveries to Belarus.

“Having an open economy, Belarus largely depends on the processes which are going on in the world. Events sometimes unravel in an ambiguous way. Therefore, I have planned a number of events concerning pending issues requiring paramount attention and having the biggest impact on our economy. I will reiterate: this is the main thing. The economy and people’s lives – not only today, but also in the future – are top priorities. These are the cornerstones,” the Belarusian leader said.

Speaking about the current developments in the world, including a drop in oil prices, Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed that in this situation it is important to get your bearings and, if necessary, to have the country’s economy and the society adapted in a way to avoid losses. “At least, it is essential to try to minimize those losses. That is why I am always saying: the economy is the main thing. The economy is a top priority today. Important avenues are oil processing, oil purchase, especially in view of this volatility and rather low oil prices,” the President said.

