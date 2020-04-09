Bank of Russia to hold weekly online press conference ‘Current Situation and Stabilisation Measures’ on 10 April at 16:00

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

9 April 2020

News

Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina will speak about the regulator’s view of the current situation, the adopted and planned measures aimed at softening the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and financial market volatility on the financial sector, the economy and the people.

The press conference broadcast will start on 10 April at 16:00 and will be available on the Bank of Russia’s official pages in VK and Facebook as well as on the regulator’s YouTube channel.

Reporters are welcome to apply for accreditation for the 10 April press conference until 9 April 15:00 at media@cbr.ru.

