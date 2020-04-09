Loan repayments in non-work week: regulator clarifies

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

27 March 2020

News

Although the period from 30 March to 3 April 2020 was declared a non-work week by order of the Russian President, credit and non-bank financial institutions will not interrupt operations — and carry on serving their customers.

Loan repayments due next week will be deferred until the first work day which follows the non-work week, i.e. 6 April 2020. The deadline deferral will be deemed compliant with regulations; no extra interest or penalty or fines will be charged.

Credit institutions and non-bank financial institutions were advised to this effect in the relevant Bank of Russia Information Letter.

