Management Committee proposing to hold annual General Shareholders Meeting via absentee voting

April 10, 2020, 13:50

The Gazprom Management Committee addressed issues associated with arranging and holding the Company’s annual General Shareholders Meeting.

The Management Committee endorsed the proposals to hold the annual General Shareholders Meeting of Gazprom in the form of absentee voting and to set the deadline for ballot submission as June 26, 2020.

In addition, the Management Committee approved the proposals on:

the format and content of voting ballots and the wording of decisions on the Meeting agenda;

the procedure for notifying shareholders about the Meeting;

the composition of the Shareholders Meeting Presidium and its Chairman;

－ the list of information materials for the Meeting to be distributed among Gazprom’s shareholders after examination by the Board of Directors. The materials will be sent in due time to the shareholders’ addresses indicated in the Meeting announcement.

The aforementioned proposals will be submitted to the Board of Directors for consideration.

The Management Committee resolved to submit to the Board of Directors Gazprom’s Annual Accounting (Financial) Statements for 2019 compiled in accordance with the Russian legislation, as well as the following draft documents:

the Shareholders Meeting agenda;

the announcement on the holding of the Meeting.

The Management Committee approved the composition of the Shareholders Meeting Drafting Commission.

The Management Committee resolved to propose to the Board of Directors to nominate FBK for approval by the Shareholders Meeting as the Company’s auditor. FBK is the winner of the open bidding procedure held in 2018 among auditing companies for performing statutory annual audits at Gazprom in 2019 and 2020.

The Management Committee approved and submitted to the Board of Directors draft amendments to Gazprom’s Articles of Association and to the Regulation on the Board of Directors of the Company. The amendments had been made in line with the changes in the Federal Law on Joint Stock Companies.

