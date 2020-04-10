Meeting on rocket and space sector development

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Colleagues, good afternoon.

Yesterday we discussed the situation at the leading enterprises in the defence industry. The rocket and space industry is certainly one of the most vital sectors of the national economy as well because it deals with issues that require work that is not interrupted and is carried out constantly.

The intensity of this work has decreased for understandable reasons, due to the pandemic, and today I have gathered you together to discuss how this work is being organised in this context, what measures are being taken to protect the people who work and whose work cannot be suspended, and how you, colleagues, are planning to arrange the work of the entire industry in the medium and longer term, bearing in mind the need to revive it to full capacity – naturally, as I already mentioned, taking into account all the necessary sanitary and epidemiological precautions, both today and in the near future.

I would like to call your attention to the following.

First of all, the manned flight programme remains one of our unconditional priorities. Traditionally, it is one of the Russian cosmonautics’ strong points, and leadership must be maintained here.

This programme largely depends on the creation of a new generation space transport system. Flight tests of the new manned transport ship are planned for 2023 at the Vostochny space centre. Please report to me today what measures Roscosmos is taking to make sure that the launch takes place as planned, on time.

The second point is that Russia must strengthen its foothold in the international launch services market. It is extremely important that our launch vehicles remain competitive and enjoy demand.

An infrastructure for heavy-lift and super heavy-lift launch vehicles should be created at Vostochny as planned. Test flights are scheduled to start in 2023 and 2028, respectively.

The third thing is to employ the possibilities and mechanisms of public-private partnership more intensively to achieve the industry’s goals. You know, PPP is a global practice that enables quick and efficient achievement of results, including developing innovative high-tech projects and commercially successful products.

Today I would like to hear your opinions on how to stimulate such partnerships, what we need to do here, what new formats we need to use to develop them successfully, and how to attract additional investment into the industry.

Now then, let us get down to work. The first speaker is Nikolai Testoyedov, CEO of JSC Academician M. F. Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems.

To be continued.

MIL OSI