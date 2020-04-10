Video linkup with ISS crew

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Taking part in the session were ISS Commander, instructor and research cosmonaut 2nd Rank Oleg Skripochka of Russia; ISS flight engineer, research cosmonaut 1st Rank Ivan Vagner of Russia; ISS flight engineer, instructor and research cosmonaut 1st Rank Anatoly Ivanishin of Russia; flight engineer (to become ISS commander on April 17, 2020) NASA astronaut Christopher Cassidy of the USA; flight engineers NASA astronaut Jessica Meir of the USA and astronaut Andrew Morgan of the USA.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Greetings, my friends.

ISS Commander Oleg Skripochka: Good afternoon.

Vladimir Putin: I am very happy to greet two ISS crews at once. I wish those of you who are just starting your orbital mission to fulfil all the tasks, and to those who are wrapping up their mission to happily return back home to Earth.

Space exploration has always been and remains a token of progress and development for humankind, while activities in space open up more new prospects in the economy, science and social sphere with every coming year.

The orbit, including aboard your station, is a site for fundamental research in biology, medicine, physics and chemistry, a site where crucial practical problems are being resolved.

Russia has rich experience in international cooperation in space. We are happy that our specialists are successfully collaborating with their colleagues from the United States, one of the world’s leading space powers. It is a vivid example of an effective partnership between our countries for the benefit of the entire humanity.

We are now also trying to organise work on current problems. I do not like speaking about this but I have to. I mean the fight against the pandemic, as well as the situation in the global markets. The President of the United States and I discussed these issues just yesterday, and we will speak more on that topic. So, fortunately, cooperation is developing, and not only in space but also in other areas.

To be continued.

MIL OSI