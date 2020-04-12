Greetings on 30th anniversary of Museum of World Ocean

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

”Over the years of its existence, the museum has grown into an up-to-date scientific, research, cultural and educational centre, with its impressive, substantive and truly unique exhibits. The museum’s vast collections tell us about the history of the World Ocean, great geographical discoveries, renowned seafarers, naval commanders, researchers, and seascape painters. The well-known Embankment of the Historical Fleet, with the largest research museum vessel Vityaz and other ships, as well as the legendary icebreaker Krasin moored in St Petersburg, is particularly popular among visitors.

It is important that the museum staff is engaged in extensive educational, exhibition, creative and methodological work, which aims to preserve our country’s immense historical, cultural and military heritage, and makes a substantial contribution to promoting patriotism among young people and strengthening the great traditions of Russia as a sea power.“

The Kaliningrad-based Museum of the World Ocean is a centre of scientific research and scientific and methodological work in studying the history of the World Ocean exploration and its nature. The museum has over 80,000 exhibit items.

