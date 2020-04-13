Inflation Review. March 2020

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

In March 2020, annual growth in consumer prices accelerated to 4.9 percent.

Relative to February 2020, consumer prices in March 2020 increased by 0.85 percent.

Acceleration of inflation in the reporting month was largely due to the increased demand caused by the uncertainty over the future, introduction of restrictive measures by many countries to overcome the adverse epidemiological situation, as well as depreciation of the Belarusian ruble against freely convertible currencies.

Growth of consumer prices(% to the corresponding month of the previous year)

Consumer prices dynamics(on a year-on-year basis)

Core inflation(% to the corresponding month of the previous year)

Regulated prices and tariffs(% to the corresponding month of the previous year)

Seasonal prices (for fruits and vegetables)(% to the corresponding month of the previous year)

Trend inflation(% to the corresponding month of the previous year)

Overall characteristics of change in consumer prices

Dynamics of consumer prices,to the corresponding month of the previous year

Dynamics of the CPI componentsdispersion on the basis of their annual growth rates

Maximum and minimum growth rates of the unregulated prices and tariffs in March 2020 in the annual terms

Maximum and minimum growth rates of the regulated prices and tariffs in March 2020 in the annual terms

Source: the National Bank’s calculations based on the National Statistical Committee’s data.

Methodological explanations Archive

MIL OSI