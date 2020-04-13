Meeting on sanitary and epidemiologic situation in Russia

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova Golikova TatyanaDeputy Prime Minister , Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko Murashko MikhailMinister of Healthcare , Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin Sobyanin SergeiMoscow Mayor and Head of Rospetrobnatzor Anna Popova Popova AnnaHead of the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor) .

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues. Welcome!

I have asked you to sum up and to submit updates on the measures that are being taken at the moment to counter the coronavirus infection. But before we go over to updates and reports I would like to say a few words.

We are seeing that the situation is changing every single day and regrettably not for the better. The number of sick people is increasing along with the number of serious cases.

I have already noted that the next few weeks will largely determine the situation and this is why all our actions, including preventive measures on site and the organisation of the entire healthcare system should be most rational and taken on the safe side with due account of all factors.

In this context I would like to point out the following. Of course, I would like to hear from you more information and reports on how you assess the current situation in general in the country and in individual regions. Especially in the higher risk territories. These include, as we are well aware, Moscow, the Moscow Region, major cities, including million-plus cities where the concentration of the population is quite dense. What additional measures should be taken to ensure the safety of the population and to protect people’s health?

Second, in order to continue to act preventively – and although the situation is not getting any better, we are managing to act exactly this way – we need an objective forecast, not only for the medium- or long-term, but for the next three, seven and ten days. I am asking the Government to make and constantly update such a forecast based on the developments. I am also asking you to report to me on a daily basis.

Third, it is necessary to take into account all scenarios, even the most complex and extraordinary ones, so that we can be flexible and quick in adjusting our strategy and tactics, first of all, in terms of providing medical care to our citizens, of course.

The entire healthcare system must work as a single mechanism. In this regard, I am once again drawing your attention to the fact that seamless cooperation is needed both between the federal structures and between the regions, coordination in the work of institutions of the Healthcare Ministry, the Federal Medical-Biological Agency, other official ministerial medical organisations as well as private clinics. The Government has the authority to coordinate this work.

Fourth, today it is necessary to use all our resources effectively. Let me repeat that we must think through all the details and options and spread out the workload rationally between hospitals and clinics to provide room for manoeuvre depending on the situation in specific areas, for example, to quickly redirect protective gear supplies for medical personnel, ventilators and medicines as well as medical teams to the regions and organisations where they are most needed now.

To be continued.

