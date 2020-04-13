Meeting with Head of Belarus President Administration, Chairwoman of Council of Republic, State Secreatry of Security Council, Healthcare Minister

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

13 April 2020

People in hospitals should not give up even if they tested positive for coronavirus, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he herad out a report of Head of the Belarus President Administration Igor Sergeyenko, Chairwoman of the Council of the Republic Natalya Kochanova, State Secreatry of the Security Council Andrei Ravkov and Healthcare Minister Vladimir Karanik on 13 April.

The head of state remarked that he would like to discuss forthcoming events, in particular, political and military ones. “And we have invited the minister to report on the situation in the healthcare industry. I want to emphasize that today, of course, I want to know what is going on with this coronavirus psychosis. I am especially interested in the situation involving other diseases,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. “I want to remind you once again that we can seriously hurt and offend hospital patients with other diseases, namely, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, asthma, diabetes, typical pneumonia which is also common in this period. Therefore, I would like to discuss a whole set of issues. And I reiterate that we, especially the Healthcare Ministry, should not forget about these people.”

“For the first time, I want to address (a lot has been said about doctors; we are grateful to those people who are spending days and nights in hospitals, who are treating patients in this dificult period) our people who are lying in hospitals and are suffering from non-respiratory diseases. I want to address all of them. There has been information in recent time that people start to give up because of this psychosis, especially the coronavirus psychosis. They say that some patients have already stopped fighting for their lives. The minister knows what it means when a person stops fighting for their life,” the head of state said.

