Press conference of Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina on 10 April 2020

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Good afternoon,

Today, we are holding our second weekly press conference on the current situation and the measures being implemented to support the economy and the financial system.

It is essential now for as many people as possible to stay home. And we are also doing our best to transfer as many employees as possible to remote work. Therefore, beginning from today’s conference I will read journalists’ questions myself.

But before answering the questions, I will briefly speak on our current view on the situation, the progress of the earlier approved measures, and the new decisions we have made today at the Board of Directors’ meeting.

I will start out with the situation in the economy. The situation in the global economy has been deteriorating. Unemployment has considerably increased in both the USA and Europe. However, the situation in global financial markets has remained relatively stable this week, including owing to the unprecedented measures being taken by governments and central banks worldwide.

Almost all countries, including Russia, have been experiencing a notable rise in stock prices. Sovereign risk premiums for emerging market economies have been going down, and the exchange rates of these countries’ currencies have partially recovered.

On the back of the information on the OPEC+ negotiations, oil prices have also relatively stabilised, while remaining low. The agreement is to reduce the risk of a further slump in oil prices, including due to the complete filling of oil storages amid plummeting demand. In addition, the already accumulated stocks may considerably extend the time needed for a sustainable recovery of oil prices to months or, possibly, quarters. In making its decisions on monetary policy, the Bank of Russia will as usually rely on the conservative forecast of the oil price and exports.

Due to the non-work period and the restrictions implemented because of the coronavirus infection, we have been observing a substantial decline in economic activity in Russia. According to the data of our payment system, incoming payments weighted by industries’ shares in GDP have decreased by nearly 18% compared to normal early-April levels. The services sector is demonstrating the most notable reduction in economic activity. The smallest decline has been recorded in the manufacturing and sale of food products and other basic goods, as well as medicines.

Our weekly survey of businesses shows that as many as 84% of the companies—against 73% last week—are already experiencing, to a greater or lesser extent, the impact of the economic consequences induced by the coronavirus, including the weakening of the ruble. A little less than 30% reported supply problems, and 40% complained about order cancellations or delays. However, approximately 15% of the companies are observing an increase in demand. About two-thirds of the businesses are expecting a further deterioration of the environment in their industries.

We are currently analysing all leading indicators and all the information available to prepare our new economic forecast for the next key rate meeting to be held by the Board of Directors at the end of April. That said, our fundamental assessment of today’s situation has remained unchanged.

Inflation and price stability. In March, annual inflation slightly accelerated, to reach 2.5% against 2.3% in February. Over the past three weeks, weekly inflation stayed notably higher than the price growth rates typical to this season. Accordingly, our estimate of annual inflation as of 6 April has been raised to 2.8–2.9%. This implies a faster return of annual inflation to the target, and this is in line with our expectations regarding the short-term effects of the ruble depreciation and the rise in demand for a range of products associated with the anti-epidemic measures. Admittedly, the recent strengthening of the ruble will slightly smooth out this effect. However, in general, as the impact of these one-off pro?inflationary factors exhausts, the balance of risks for inflation will begin to shift towards the disinflationary pressure of subdued demand. This is expected to happen as early as in the middle of the year. The attenuation of pro-inflationary factors and the absence of secondary effects will enable us to resume the easing of our monetary policy, even though annual inflation will continue to slightly grow due to the effects of the 2019 low base.

The situation in the Russian financial market has somewhat improved, with the volatility of the ruble and stock prices decreasing. Bond yields have been slightly falling. The Ministry of Finance has resumed federal government bond auctions this week. The share of foreigners in the OFZ market generally remains stable, staying at the level of 30–31%.

Banks have transferred a whole range of their functions to the remote mode, but they continue their operations. This sector maintains its stability. This week, the situation with liquidity was comfortable in all banks, which is why we held no additional repo auctions.

As to lending, March saw a rise in credit activity. Loans to Russian companies expanded by 2.5% in March, with almost one-half of this growth recorded over the last week of the month. This might be associated with the need to offset declining money flows to pay current costs, especially over the non-work week, and with the expectations that banks will become more conservative in lending further on. The retail portfolio has increased by approximately 1.9%.

Non-bank financial institutions also continue their operations, expanding their channels of remote activities. Specifically, I would like to emphasise that pension funds have been properly paying pensions in accordance with their obligations.

Over the last week of March, household deposits grew by 0.5%, considerably offsetting the shrinkage recorded in the previous weeks. This could be associated with both the end of the period of elevated demand for goods and with the slight increase in deposit interest rates by banks (by 0.23 bp to 5.38% over the third ten days of March). By the end of the month, Russian businesses’ equity funds have also materially expanded, supporting the overall liquidity in the banking sector at a comfortable level.

Now, I will dwell on the progress of our key measures taken to support businesses and households.

I will start out with the SME Lending Support Programme. I would like to remind that the preferential 4% refinancing programme is our key instrument to support banks, provided they do not reduce their SME loan portfolios. The limit for this programme totals 500 billion rubles, including 150 billion allocated for wage loans at the zero interest rate subsidised by the Government.

This Monday, all banks eligible to participate in this programme based on their ratings (at least ‘A-’ according to the national scale) received draft general agreements (that is, contracts under which they may receive such loans from the Bank of Russia). By now, three banks from among the TOP-10 by their SME loan portfolios have signed these agreements with the Bank of Russia. They are planning to actually take out these loans next week, currently accumulating data on their loan portfolios as of 1 April, as required by the programme to calculate amounts they may borrow within this instrument. Other banks are going to sign these agreements already next week. The programme has just been launched; therefore, the figures are very low. We will be monitoring its progress together with the Government. I can say that within the wage lending part of the programme the participating banks have received over 900 applications for nearly 6 billion rubles, with 234 applications for a very small amount of 76 million rubles satisfied by the moment. The progress is very slow, failing to meet the current needs and contradicting the urgency of the problem. Therefore, we will continue to communicate with banks to make this mechanism more efficient.

The next issue is the restructuring of loans to small and medium-sized enterprises. The situation in this area is better. According to the information from systemically important banks, over the period from 2 through 7 April the number of restructuring applications from SMEs increased by 22% to exceed 21,000. More than 4,500 applications have been considered (this is nearly four times more compared to the results of monitoring for the previous period from 20 March through 1 April). We can see that banks have been positively responding to these requests, satisfying approximately 97% of the applications considered. Nearly 16,000 applications more are currently under consideration.

In addition, we have arranged with OPORA RUSSIA, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Business Russia that in the case of any controversies in negotiations between businesses and banks, the business associations will act as moderators and address the Bank of Russia where businesses and financial institutions fail to reach an agreement.

Restructuring of household debt. Beginning from 20 March, borrowers have submitted over 107,000 requests for amending their loan agreements due to the decrease in their income caused by the epidemic, with 84,000 applications (79% of the total number) on consumer loans, and 23,000 (21%) on mortgage loans. Moreover, 76,000 requests were filed over the period from 1 through 7 April, which is 2.5 times more than from 20 through 31 March. In other words, we are observing that the growth in the number of such requests has been accelerating.

As of 7 April, banks considered 76,000 applications (i.e. 71% of the total number received). Approximately 15% of the requests considered (9,000 on consumer loans and 2,500 on mortgage loans) were approved, and 65,000 were rejected. Another 31,000 applications are currently under consideration. As you can see, the percentage of refusals to restructure these loans is still high. However, I would like to stress that the current statistics largely represent the data on restructuring before the effective date of the law on the grace period for loan repayments (which is actually the reason for such a significant percentage of refusals after individuals’ applications were considered — 85%). In other words, these are the refusals within the programmes developed by banks themselves. We expect to receive the first information on applications considered and payment deferrals in accordance with the new law already next week.

We will scrutinise not only absolute figures on restructured loans, but also the ratio between applications and approvals. And if we find out that a bank is less loyal to its customers than other banks for whatever reasons, we will look into the situation on a case-by-case basis and communicate with particular banks. It is critical today to support individual borrowers who are temporarily facing difficulties in servicing their loans due to the negative circumstances that are beyond their control.

Before passing on to the new measures, I would like to emphasise two aspects related to our regulatory relaxations.

First. Today, the regulatory relaxations have been mostly implemented until the end of September. However, depending on how the situation is unfolding, the effective period of the regulatory easing may be extended. As the situation returns to normal, we will prepare banks to the cancellation of these relaxations. They will be cancelled gradually, and financial institutions—not only banks—will have enough time to return to the standard mode of the compliance with the required ratios. The information on the termination of the relaxations will be announced in advance. This has been a matter of great concern for banks, and we are communicating with them on this issue. Therefore, I would like to stress once again that these regulatory relaxations will be cancelled gradually.

Second. The relaxations we have implemented cover not only the loan restructuring programmes stipulated by the law, but also banks’ own programmes for corporate loan restructuring. The regulatory easing is applicable to all loans extended to SMEs before 1 March, regardless of whether their respective industries are on the list of the most affected sectors or not. By contrast, in affected industries these relaxations in the banking regulation encompass all businesses, regardless of their size.

We expect that, with these measures in place, banks will be more flexible towards their clients, which will make it easier for the latter to overcome this crisis. As a result, banks will have less non-performing loans in the future. In other words, loan restructuring in this situation is not aimed at concealing existing problems. It is an instrument supporting borrowers, mitigating credit risk for banks, and reducing the share of troubled loans in the future.

I will pass on to the new measures we have approved today. They are aiming to protect borrowers’ interests and support lending to the economy.

We have expanded the list of the most affected industries covered by the Bank of Russia’s regulatory relaxations which provide for the non-deterioration of loan quality assessments and for the absence of requirements for additional loss provisioning.

The expanded list comprises:

housing construction (provided that as of 1 March 2020 loans granted to housing developers were classified by a credit institution as falling into the 1st or 2nd quality category, i.e. they became non-performing exactly due to the coronavirus outbreak, and had not been persistently troubled).

The expanded list also includes:

operations of bus terminals and bus stations;

air transport support activities (these are namely airports);

manufacture, sale, repair and maintenance of motor transport;

personal services.

Our support measures will also cover the leasing industry. Banks are allowed not to deteriorate quality assessments for restructured debts of those leasing companies that have themselves restructured payments due from their clients whose financial standing has worsened because of the epidemic. In other words, if leasing companies make concessions to their clients, banks, in turn, may be flexible towards leasing firms.

In addition, we have entitled banks not to revaluate 1st and 2nd category collateral for disbursed loans until the end of September, using as a reference the collateral value as of the beginning of this year. It is obvious how volatile prices of various assets currently are, and this is also true for collateral appraisals. Collateral appraisals are declining, prices for these assets are falling, and we are seeking to prevent banks from demanding additional security from their borrowers. We would like to avoid a situation where a temporary decrease in asset values tightens banks’ requirements for borrowers who are already experiencing hardships.

As I have said before, we are easing the regulations for banks exactly to help them support their clients. We have recommended that banks suspend their decisions on dividend payouts until autumn since it requires time to assess the impact of borrowers’ situation on banks’ capability to pay out dividends and the amount of capital banks will need to do this. If banks are making use of our relaxations, we believe that they should comply with our recommendation to postpone their decisions on dividend payouts. The same logic should also be applicable to other financial institutions.

Now, regarding the measures to support insurers and non-governmental pension funds. Our measures are aiming to help insurers and pension funds to more flexibly and efficiently manage their assets and to expand their opportunities to raise financing.

Thus, we have decided that until 30 September insurers are allowed not to comply with the requirement for the maximum share of corporate securities for investing their insurance reserves and equity funds.

We have also allowed VEB.RF and private management companies not to revaluate securities acquired before 1 March and to recognise debt securities purchased from 1 March to 30 September 2020 at their fair value as of the acquisition date. This measure covers assets amounting to over 1.3 trillion rubles. Similar measures are applicable to the portfolios of closed-end unit funds for qualified investors (the value of these portfolios exceeds 1.2 trillion rubles).

Non-governmental pension funds are not only allowed not to revaluate securities at their market value. We have also entitled NPFs not to revaluate assets acquired after 1 March 2020 in the course of stress testing and to recognise assets purchased from 1 March to 30 September at their fair value as of the acquisition date.

I would also like to emphasise that for stress testing NPFs are now recommended to use the scenario published last September. As to the new one that will factor in the dramatic developments, it is currently being prepared and will be published in the next months.

We are also expanding capabilities for rendering remote services so as to prevent people from leaving their houses and financial institutions from increasing the number of employees physically present at offices. Not to delay housing purchases using mortgage loans which required borrowers’ personal presence, we are temporarily easing the client identification requirements for banks. Thus, banks will be able to execute mortgage transactions remotely.

We are also implementing additional measures for microfinance organisations to reduce personal communication with customers. We recommend that they limit face-to-face communication with borrowers, including for overdue debt recovery, and use cash to a lesser extent.

The deadline for microfinance organisations to submit the reporting due from 30 March to 5 May will be extended to 15 May.

In addition, the Bank of Russia recommends that self-regulatory organisations take into account all temporary regulatory and supervisory measures and postpone all control activities in relation to their members.

All the new measures are covered in detail in the press release to be published today on the Bank of Russia’s website.

I will now answer your questions.

