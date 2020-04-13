Telephone conversations with Donald Trump and Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump Trump DonaldPresident of the United States of America and King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Al Saud Salman bin AbdulazizKing of Saudi Arabia . The leaders confirmed the agreement reached within OPEC+ to voluntarily and gradually cut oil production in order to stabilise the global markets and ensure the sustainability of the global economy in general. This agreement is about to come into force.

Vladimir Putin also had a separate telephone conversation with Donald Trump.

The two leaders again exchanged opinions on the developments on the global oil markets and noted the importance of the OPEC+ deal to reduce production.

Current issues of ensuring strategic security were also discussed.

Vladimir Putin wished Donald Trump and all Christians in America a happy Easter.

It was agreed to maintain contacts between the leaders of the Russian Federation, the United States of America and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

