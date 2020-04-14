Bank of Russia to hold weekly online press conference ‘Current Situation and Stabilisation Measures’ on 17 April at 11:00

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

14 April 2020

In the course of the press conference, Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina will speak about the regulator’s view of the current situation and the progress of the approved and planned measures aimed at mitigating the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and financial market volatility on Russia’s financial sector, economy and people.

The broadcast of the press conference will start on 17 April at 11:00 and will be available on the Bank of Russia’s VK and Facebook pages, and on its YouTube channel.

Reporters are welcome to apply for accreditation for the 17 April press conference through 15 April 18:00 at media@cbr.ru.

