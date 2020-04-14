Broad Money Supply as of April 1, 2020

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

BYN mln

Indicators

01/01/2019

01/01/2020

01/02/2020

01/03/2020

01/04/2020

1. Cash in circulation – М0

2,991.6

3,708.3

3,574.9

3,605.8

3,535.5

2. Transferable deposits

5,624.2

6,566.6

5,674.9

5,808.0

5,342.1

2.1. Natural persons

2,757.1

3,030.5

2,943.6

3,105.5

2,647.6

2.2. Legal entities^

2,867.1

3,536.1

2,731.3

2,702.6

2,694.5

Monetary aggregate – M1

8,615.7

10,274.9

9,249.8

9,413.8

8,877.5

3. Other deposits

7,378.5

9,878.0

9,651.6

9,671.2

9,426.1

3.1. Natural persons

4,010.8

5,131.4

5,265.1

5,294.9

5,103.2

3.2. Legal entities^

3,367.7

4,746.7

4,386.5

4,376.3

4,322.9

Ruble money supply according to the national definition – M2

15,994.2

20,152.9

18,901.4

19,085.0

18,303.7

4. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in national currency

904.7

1,370.4

1,484.1

1,589.2

1,510.3

Ruble money supply – M2*

16,899.0

21,523.3

20,385.5

20,674.2

19,813.9

5. Deposits in foreign currency

23,998.1

25,336.8

25,279.0

25,986.5

31,216.8

5.1. Transferable deposits

6,181.5

7,429.5

7,297.9

7,358.0

9,825.8

5.1.1. Natural persons

2,235.9

2,780.4

2,897.9

3,144.4

3,702.8

5.1.2. Legal entities^

3,945.6

4,649.1

4,400.0

4,213.7

6,123.1

5.2. Other deposits

17,816.6

17,907.3

17,981.1

18,628.5

21,391.0

5.2.1. Natural persons

13,170.2

13,076.7

13,251.2

13,789.2

15,697.2

5.2.2. Legal entities^

4,646.4

4,830.7

4,729.9

4,839.3

5,693.7

6. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency

2,080.3

1,541.1

1,555.8

1,642.3

1,496.6

7. Precious metals deposits

255.6

108.5

98.1

91.4

102.8

Broad money – M3

43,232.9

48,509.7

47,318.4

48,394.5

52,630.1

For information:

Deposits in foreign currency, USD m

11,111.3

12,044.5

11,825.3

11,632.3

11,995.8

Natural persons

7,133.1

7,538.1

7,554.4

7,579.9

7,454.9

Legal entities^

3,978.2

4,506.4

4,270.9

4,052.4

4,540.9

1. Transferable deposits

2,862.1

3,531.8

3,413.9

3,293.7

3,775.8

1.1. Natural persons

1,035.2

1,321.7

1,355.6

1,407.5

1,422.9

1.2. Legal entities^

1,826.8

2,210.0

2,058.3

1,886.2

2,352.9

2. Other deposits

8,249.2

8,512.7

8,411.4

8,338.6

8,220.0

2.1. Natural persons

6,097.9

6,216.3

6,198.8

6,172.4

6,032.1

2.2. Legal entities^

2,151.3

2,296.4

2,212.6

2,166.2

2,188.0

Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency, USD m

963.2

732.6

727.8

735.1

575.1

Precious metals deposits, USD m

118.3

51.6

45.9

40.9

39.5

^ Legal entities – commercial and non-commercial institutions, independent entrepreneurs, non-bank credit and financial institutions.

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

MIL OSI