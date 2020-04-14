Broad Money Supply as of April 1, 2020

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
BYN mln
Indicators
01/01/2019
01/01/2020
01/02/2020
01/03/2020
01/04/2020
1. Cash in circulation – М0
2,991.6
3,708.3
3,574.9
3,605.8
3,535.5
2. Transferable deposits
5,624.2
6,566.6
5,674.9
5,808.0
5,342.1
2.1. Natural persons
2,757.1
3,030.5
2,943.6
3,105.5
2,647.6
2.2. Legal entities^
2,867.1
3,536.1
2,731.3
2,702.6
2,694.5
Monetary aggregate – M1
8,615.7
10,274.9
9,249.8
9,413.8
8,877.5
3. Other deposits
7,378.5
9,878.0
9,651.6
9,671.2
9,426.1
3.1. Natural persons
4,010.8
5,131.4
5,265.1
5,294.9
5,103.2
3.2. Legal entities^
3,367.7
4,746.7
4,386.5
4,376.3
4,322.9
Ruble money supply according to the national definition – M2
15,994.2
20,152.9
18,901.4
19,085.0
18,303.7
4. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in national currency
904.7
1,370.4
1,484.1
1,589.2
1,510.3
Ruble money supply – M2*
16,899.0
21,523.3
20,385.5
20,674.2
19,813.9
5. Deposits in foreign currency
23,998.1
25,336.8
25,279.0
25,986.5
31,216.8
5.1. Transferable deposits
6,181.5
7,429.5
7,297.9
7,358.0
9,825.8
5.1.1. Natural persons
2,235.9
2,780.4
2,897.9
3,144.4
3,702.8
5.1.2. Legal entities^
3,945.6
4,649.1
4,400.0
4,213.7
6,123.1
5.2. Other deposits
17,816.6
17,907.3
17,981.1
18,628.5
21,391.0
5.2.1. Natural persons
13,170.2
13,076.7
13,251.2
13,789.2
15,697.2
5.2.2. Legal entities^
4,646.4
4,830.7
4,729.9
4,839.3
5,693.7
6. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency
2,080.3
1,541.1
1,555.8
1,642.3
1,496.6
7. Precious metals deposits
255.6
108.5
98.1
91.4
102.8
Broad money – M3
43,232.9
48,509.7
47,318.4
48,394.5
52,630.1
For information:
Deposits in foreign currency, USD m
11,111.3
12,044.5
11,825.3
11,632.3
11,995.8
Natural persons
7,133.1
7,538.1
7,554.4
7,579.9
7,454.9
Legal entities^
3,978.2
4,506.4
4,270.9
4,052.4
4,540.9
1. Transferable deposits
2,862.1
3,531.8
3,413.9
3,293.7
3,775.8
1.1. Natural persons
1,035.2
1,321.7
1,355.6
1,407.5
1,422.9
1.2. Legal entities^
1,826.8
2,210.0
2,058.3
1,886.2
2,352.9
2. Other deposits
8,249.2
8,512.7
8,411.4
8,338.6
8,220.0
2.1. Natural persons
6,097.9
6,216.3
6,198.8
6,172.4
6,032.1
2.2. Legal entities^
2,151.3
2,296.4
2,212.6
2,166.2
2,188.0
Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency, USD m
963.2
732.6
727.8
735.1
575.1
Precious metals deposits, USD m
118.3
51.6
45.9
40.9
39.5
^ Legal entities – commercial and non-commercial institutions, independent entrepreneurs, non-bank credit and financial institutions.
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.