Insurance, Leasing, Other Financial Organizations and the Financial Sector Surveys as of January 1, 2020

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

Indicators

01/01/2019

01/04/2019

01/07/2019

01/10/2019

01/01/2020

Net foreign assets

4.6

-0.4

-1.3

-1.0

4.0

Claims on nonresidents

22.5

29.3

24.4

23.5

27.1

Foreign currency

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Deposits

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Securities other than shares

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Loans

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Other

22.5

29.3

24.4

23.5

27.1

Liabilities to nonresidents

17.9

29.7

25.7

24.6

23.1

Deposits

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Loans

3.4

3.3

3.2

3.1

3.2

Other

14.5

26.4

22.5

21.4

19.9

Net claims on general government

1,186.5

1,124.6

1,265.4

1,274.9

1,246.1

Claims on general government

1,211.6

1,145.2

1,288.8

1,300.3

1,269.7

Securities other than shares

1,211.6

1,145.2

1,288.8

1,300.3

1,269.7

Other loans

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Liabilities to general government

25.0

20.6

23.5

25.4

23.6

Deposits

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Other deposits

25.0

20.6

23.5

25.4

23.6

Claims on depository corporations

1,167.5

1,246.3

1,128.8

1,186.9

1,286.2

Сurrency

0.2

0.3

0.4

0.3

0.1

Deposits

929.7

983.8

905.4

956.6

1,075.8

Other claims

237.7

262.2

223.1

230.1

210.2

Claims on other sectors

129.2

134.2

148.4

148.4

138.7

Claims on public nonfinancial corporations

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Claims on other nonfinancial corporations

129.2

134.2

148.4

148.4

138.7

Claims on other resident sectors

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Loans

3.8

3.6

3.3

4.3

4.5

Insurance technical reserves

1,745.8

1,804.3

1,823.5

1,902.0

2,035.7

Net equity of households in life insurance reserves

555.7

583.7

601.8

643.7

683.1

Prepaid premiums/reserves against outstanding claims

1,190.2

1,220.6

1,221.7

1,258.3

1,352.6

Shares and other equity

1,641.8

1,632.4

1,641.7

1,658.5

1,673.2

Other items (net)

-903.6

-935.6

-927.2

-955.6

-1,038.5

Methodological comments:

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

MIL OSI