Interest rates on the credit and deposit market, March 2020

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
2019
January – december 2019
2020
January
February
March
June
January
February
March
A. Average interest rates in Belarusian rubles
1. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
3.00
3.00
3.00
3.00
3.00
3.00
3.00
3.00
up to 1 year
6.97
7.38
7.74
7.71
7.39
6.79
6.51
7.00
over 1 year
8.35
8.21
8.74
10.60
8.70
7.48
6.90
7.37
natural persons
demand
0.19
0.74
0.64
0.36
0.48
0.76
0.77
0.71
up to 1 year
8.72
8.73
8.82
9.03
8.82
8.62
8.44
8.20
over 1 year
11.85
12.01
12.21
12.62
12.22
11.72
11.44
11.21
2. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
11.13
11.03
11.21
11.34
11.18
10.96
10.69
10.74
over 1 year
10.78
10.65
10.46
10.77
10.50
10.68
10.32
10.57
natural persons
up to 1 year
9.13
9.57
9.55
9.33
8.91
8.17
8.65
8.25
over 1 year
10.89
11.58
11.44
11.75
11.03
9.96
10.44
10.43
B. Average interest rates in foreign exchange
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
0.20
0.18
0.20
–
0.19
–
–
0.07
up to 1 year
0.98
1.47
1.59
1.05
1.19
0.82
1.07
0.79
over 1 year
1.61
1.68
1.65
0.75
1.30
1.06
1.15
0.90
natural persons
demand
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.09
0.09
up to 1 year
0.76
0.78
0.79
0.77
0.67
0.33
0.33
0.27
over 1 year
2.23
2.36
2.36
2.36
2.04
1.16
1.11
0.96
4. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
4.28
4.22
4.26
4.42
4.44
4.15
3.54
3.88
over 1 year
6.05
5.50
5.34
5.40
5.03
3.89
4.59
4.46
natural persons
up to 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
over 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Methodological comments:
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.
* By 2015 – legal persons and government agencies; from 2015 – legal persons.