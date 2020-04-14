Interest rates on the credit and deposit market, March 2020

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

2019

January – december 2019

2020

January

February

March

June

January

February

March

A. Average interest rates in Belarusian rubles

1. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

3.00

up to 1 year

6.97

7.38

7.74

7.71

7.39

6.79

6.51

7.00

over 1 year

8.35

8.21

8.74

10.60

8.70

7.48

6.90

7.37

natural persons

demand

0.19

0.74

0.64

0.36

0.48

0.76

0.77

0.71

up to 1 year

8.72

8.73

8.82

9.03

8.82

8.62

8.44

8.20

over 1 year

11.85

12.01

12.21

12.62

12.22

11.72

11.44

11.21

2. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

11.13

11.03

11.21

11.34

11.18

10.96

10.69

10.74

over 1 year

10.78

10.65

10.46

10.77

10.50

10.68

10.32

10.57

natural persons

up to 1 year

9.13

9.57

9.55

9.33

8.91

8.17

8.65

8.25

over 1 year

10.89

11.58

11.44

11.75

11.03

9.96

10.44

10.43

B. Average interest rates in foreign exchange

3. On newly attracted bank deposits

legal persons*

demand

0.20

0.18

0.20

–

0.19

–

–

0.07

up to 1 year

0.98

1.47

1.59

1.05

1.19

0.82

1.07

0.79

over 1 year

1.61

1.68

1.65

0.75

1.30

1.06

1.15

0.90

natural persons

demand

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.10

0.09

0.09

up to 1 year

0.76

0.78

0.79

0.77

0.67

0.33

0.33

0.27

over 1 year

2.23

2.36

2.36

2.36

2.04

1.16

1.11

0.96

4. On banks’ newly extended credits

legal persons

up to 1 year

4.28

4.22

4.26

4.42

4.44

4.15

3.54

3.88

over 1 year

6.05

5.50

5.34

5.40

5.03

3.89

4.59

4.46

natural persons

up to 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

over 1 year

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

Methodological comments:

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

* By 2015 – legal persons and government agencies; from 2015 – legal persons.

