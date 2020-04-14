Management Committee proposes dividend amount of RUB 15.24 per share for 2019

Source: Gazprom

April 14, 2020, 20:05

The Gazprom Management Committee reviewed and endorsed the proposals to the Board of Directors regarding the distribution of Gazprom’s profit and the dividend payout based on the Company’s operating results for 2019.

The Management Committee proposed that the dividends make up RUB 360.784 billion, or RUB 15.24 per share.

The overall amount of dividends will total 30 per cent of the expected net profit under IFRS.

Background

The decisions on the profit distribution and dividend payout, dividend size, payout method and dates, as well as the date on which the list of persons entitled to receive dividends is drawn up, will be made by the annual General Shareholders Meeting of Gazprom as recommended by the Board of Directors.

In December 2019, the Gazprom Board of Directors approved the new revision of the Company’s Dividend Policy.

The target level of dividend payouts is at least 50 per cent of the adjusted net profit under IFRS. This level is expected to be reached within three years.

