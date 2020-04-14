Surveys of the National bank, other depository and depository organizations as of April 1, 2020

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

Indicators

01/01/2019

01/01/2020

01/02/2020

01/03/2020

01/04/2020

Net foreign assets

13,473.7

18,542.3

18,539.8

18,323.1

18,797.4

Claims on nonresidents

15,183.2

20,632.4

20,489.4

20,348.7

21,177.5

Monetary gold*

4,085.0

6,004.0

6,378.9

6,746.1

7,836.0

Foreign currency

93.0

94.5

94.7

98.3

23.6

Deposits

9,280.2

11,949.4

12,143.8

11,789.4

11,318.9

Securities other than shares

548.7

493.7

499.5

1,587.4

1,838.6

Loans

1,176.4

2,090.8

1,372.2

127.4

160.3

Other

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.1

0.2

Liabilities to nonresidents

1,709.5

2,090.1

1,949.6

2,025.6

2,380.1

Deposits

103.5

127.0

128.4

129.2

152.9

Loans

1,203.9

891.2

735.2

769.7

913.0

Securities other than shares

401.9

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Other**

0.2

1,071.9

1,085.9

1,126.7

1,314.2

Net claims on general government

-12,769.5

-13,781.7

-14,131.6

-13,368.2

-13,639.7

Claims on general government

340.1

305.6

305.7

305.7

305.6

Securities other than shares

340.1

305.6

305.6

305.7

305.6

Other claims

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.1

0.0

Liabilities to general government

13,109.6

14,087.3

14,437.3

13,674.0

13,945.3

Deposits

13,109.6

14,087.2

14,437.3

13,673.9

13,944.7

Other liabilities

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.1

0.6

Claims on other depository corporations

917.2

190.0

256.6

167.1

222.8

Claims on other sectors

1,412.3

1,308.1

1,289.1

1,288.7

1,273.4

Claims on other financial organizations

1,268.9

1,151.6

1,132.8

1,132.4

1,117.0

Claims on public nonfinancial organizations

136.5

149.5

149.5

149.4

149.4

Claims on other nonfinancial organizations

6.4

6.4

6.4

6.4

6.5

Claims on natural persons

0.5

0.6

0.5

0.5

0.5

Monetary base

8,623.9

9,431.3

9,431.0

9,066.0

9,952.1

Cash in circulation

2,991.6

3,708.3

3,574.9

3,605.8

3,535.5

Cash in other depository corporations’ offices

746.6

985.4

859.0

915.1

932.7

Required reserves

4,093.1

4,525.2

4,863.6

4,310.5

5,048.2

Other depository corporations’ deposits

788.5

208.4

129.4

230.6

424.3

Other sectors’ deposits

4.1

4.0

4.1

4.0

11.5

Securities other than shares included in Broad money

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Other liabilities to other depository corporations

1,664.9

3,126.2

2,366.9

2,763.0

1,178.0

Deposits

7.0

2,219.9

1,562.4

2,091.0

686.1

Financial derivatives

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Other

1,657.9

906.3

804.4

672.1

491.9

Securities other than shares excluded from monetary base and included in broad money

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Deposits excluded from monetary base and broad money

1,444.9

1,490.1

1,533.5

1,601.1

1,868.2

Securities other than shares excluded from monetary base and broad money

198.5

297.5

414.9

414.7

399.5

Shares and other equity

-8,569.4

-7,879.5

-7,585.2

-7,218.3

-6,548.9

Other items (net)

-329.0

-207.1

-207.1

-215.9

-195.1

Other liabilities

8,938.1

7,621.7

7,511.5

7,526.5

8,341.2

Other assets

9,267.1

7,828.7

7,718.6

7,742.4

8,536.3

* Since June 1, 2019, include holdings in the special drawing rights.

** Since June 1, 2019, include allocation of the special drawing rights.

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

