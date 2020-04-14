Tatyana Moskalkova presented her annual report to the President

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The report reads that in 2019, the Commissioner received 38,328 letters (38,698 in 2018), of which 1,683 (4.4 percent) were petitions. Most often people wrote about ensuring their rights during criminal proceedings: there were 12,168 such letters (32 percent). The number of such letters grew by 9 percent compared to 2018.

The number of letters on the application of laws on social security and benefits increased by 8.5 percent and amounted to 2,756, and more than doubled on pension recalculation and benefits for people with disabilities.

By tradition, a special emphasis in the report was made on the protection of social and housing rights. In 2019, the letters to the Commissioner on this subject amounted to 4,492, which is a decrease from the previous year. The number of complaints regarding participation in the shared-equity housing construction went down by 43 percent. The number of letters on housing provision for certain categories of people (people with disabilities, orphans, members of large families and families with children), relocation from dilapidated housing and on the receipt of housing subsidies also dropped.

