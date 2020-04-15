Commentary to Decree No. 127 of 14 April 2020

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

14 April 2020

On 14 April Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 127 “On reimbursement of electricity supply costs for the housing stock”.The decree was drafted to encourage households to switch their detached single-family houses to electricity for the sake of heating, hot water, and cooking.The document specifies that municipal budgets will be used to reimburse some of the money such a conversion requires. The government is ready to compensate 20% of the conversion cost up to 40 base amounts.Local executive authorities will compile the list of households that can claim the compensation. The decree specifies the procedure and the list of documents to be submitted to local authorities.The government will determine the reimbursement procedure within three months after the official publication of the decree.

