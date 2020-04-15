Meeting of the State Council working group on small and medium-sized businesses

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting was attended by representatives from interested federal and regional bodies of executive power, the State Duma of the Federal Assembly, the Accounts Chamber, the business community, development institutes involved in small and medium-sized businesses, and scientific and expert organisations.

Head of the State Council working group on small and medium-sized businesses and Governor of the Kaliningrad Region Anton Alikhanov briefed the participants on the work done by the working group experts to compile a report on support for the development of small and medium-sized entrepreneurship and described the proposals submitted by seven thematic sub-groups.

The participants discussed the implementation in the regions of measures to support entrepreneurship proposed by the President and being currently carried out by the Government and federal executive bodies.

Following the meeting, the participants mapped out additional support measures for small and medium-sized businesses at the regional level based on the approach the President laid out at the meeting with regional governors on April 8, 2020: to provide assistance primarily to the companies that keep jobs, and to proceed from the need to maintain sustainable economic development with a high priority on ensuring the protection of human life and health.

The working group also drafted proposals on adjustments to the national project on small and medium-sized businesses and support for the individual entrepreneurial initiative.

MIL OSI