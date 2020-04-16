Financial institutions to continue services to customers with expired passports

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

16 April 2020

The Bank of Russia recommends that financial institutions continue to serve customers through 1 July 2020 even if their passports have expired.

This applies to both current and new customers.

This approach is vital to avoiding needless complexities in access to financial services. It will also enable consumers to keep observing self-isolation rules in cases when they would otherwise have to break them to obtain new documents financial institutions require.

Financial institutions will be able to update their records of currently expired passports in due course and when the counter-epidemic regime comes off.

