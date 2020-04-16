Greetings to BP Russia

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Over these years, BP Russia has come a long way from the first gasoline station in Moscow to establishing a strong strategic partnership with the national oil company Rosneft.

Today, BP is rightfully considered one of the leading investors in Russia and the largest foreign shareholder in Rosneft. Over the long and successful history of cooperation, the companies have developed an efficient format of multifaceted interaction, including joint participation in large-scale projects in geological exploration, development of promising fields and production and delivery of oil and gas.

And, of course, it is important that BP Russia has always shown high social responsibility The long-term, strong and genuinely friendly relations that you have with the Russian Geographical Society, the Mariinsky Theatre, the State Hermitage Museum and the Britten-Shostakovich Festival Orchestra are crucially important for the preservation of the wonderful traditions of art, culture and education that our country is famous for.

I am certain that you will retain your strong positions on the Russian energy market and make a significant contribution to enhancing Russia’s energy and economic potential and developing fruitful international relations.”

MIL OSI