Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows: consumers and businesses adjusting to new environment

16 April 2020

The new weekly analytical publication ‘Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows’ provides and analyses integrated data on ruble payments made through the National Payment System.

The amount and fluctuations of incoming payments in various industries of Russia’s economy help form a clear view of changes happening in economic activity and financial performance in these sectors, which is essential amid rapid changes in the economic situation during the period of the pandemic and the anti-coronavirus restrictions. Over the effective period of these restrictions, this information will be one of the indicators to assess decline in economic activity, while at the stage when these restrictions are lifted it will enable economists to estimate the recovery pace of economic activity.

Relying on the findings given in the publication, during the second week after the introduction of the anti-epidemic measures, many industries reduced the gap between the amount of received payments and the level typical of this week of the year. This might result from consumers’ and businesses’ adjustment to the new conditions, as well as the easing of the restrictions and self-isolation regime in a number of regions.

In the future, this publication is planned to be released on a weekly basis.

