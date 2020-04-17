Meeting on construction and repurposing of medical institutions in the regions

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Colleagues, good afternoon,

Today two new specialised medical centres to treat people infected with the coronavirus opened in Russia.

One of them is a hospital with 500 beds in Voronovskoye, Moscow, which will begin admitting patients on April 20, and the other is a multifunctional medical centre of the Defence Ministry, with 60 beds, in Nizhny Novgorod. It is ready to start working today.

Both centres were created from scratch over a very short time, just several weeks, which is unprecedented. I want to thank the civilian builders and the military personnel of the Defence Ministry.

The centres have been fully staffed. Doctors, nurses and medical personnel are facing a period of hard and intense work. Friends, I wish you success with all my heart.

But today, of course, is not the time for solemn speeches on the opening of new facilities, although we need them very much and we need to mark such events. We still have a lot to do all across Russia, in every region.

In this connection, I believe it is important to take note of the following before we listen to the reports.

We all know that Moscow was the first city to face the impact of the epidemic, and now it is quickly building up healthcare capacities based on its financial potential and large capabilities of the construction sector. The Defence Ministry also has great human and organisational resources, and I am confident that its programme to establish 16 medical centres will be completed in full and on schedule.

But let me repeat: it is important for us that the entire country – not just large cities and agglomerations but every region – are one hundred percent ready to fight for every person’s life and help those who have been affected by the disease.

