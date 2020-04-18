Easter greetings to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Easter celebrations have rich spiritual traditions in our country which for centuries have been passed from generation to generation. On these festive days people’s hearts are filled with special uplifting emotions which strengthen their faith and inspire them to do good deeds and endeavours.

I want to express my deep appreciation of you tireless responsible work, of your great personal contribution to preserving public peace and accord, improving inter-ethnic relations and inter-faith dialogue, securing eternal moral and family values and educating the youth. And of course, for fruitful cooperation in this difficult period, when it is crucial for us to join our efforts to tackle grave challenges and to protect people’s health and wellbeing.”

