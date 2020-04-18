Greetings to Orthodox Christians and all Russians celebrating Easter Sunday

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The great Easter holiday fills people’s hearts with joy and hope, faith in the all-conquering power of life, in the triumph of the good, love and justice. These everlasting values unite our nation and help us overcome in the hour of bitter trials.

Today, as ever, the Russian Orthodox Church and other Christian churches direct their selfless service to enhancing society’s spiritual and moral foundations, and increasing our historical and cultural heritage. They fruitfully participate in raising the young generation and in strengthening the institution of the family. I would also like to specially note the large and highly needed social and charitable work of Christian religious organisations, their support of volunteers and all people who care and sincerely try to help their neighbours in this difficult time.”

The President also sent a message of greetings to Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.

