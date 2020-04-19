Greetings on Avtovaz 50th anniversary

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Fifty years ago on April 19, 1970, the first legendary VAZ-2101 automobile rolled off the assembly line of the Volzhsky automobile plant. It immediately won the hearts of motorists both in our country and abroad. That remote but unforgettable day for current and former personnel started the eventful history of VAZ automobile production. Its pages are filled with the work of many generations of designers, engineers, workers and specialists who made a tremendous contribution to the evolvement of their enterprise and gave a powerful boost to the development of the Russian automobile industry.

I am happy to note that the current Avtovaz personnel maintains the wonderful traditions of their predecessors, while actively introducing advanced technologies and innovative solutions, invariably raising the quality and competitiveness of production. Avtovaz produces models that meet the most current standards of safety, reliability and environmental compatibility.”

MIL OSI