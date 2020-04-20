Aleksandr Lukashenko attends Easter service in Smolevichi District

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko lit a candle in the Church of the Annunciation in Malye Lyady village in Smolevichi District on Easter on 19 April.

Unlike on Christmas day, at Easter Aleksandr Lukashenko usually visits small churches outside the capital city.

The Church of the Annunciation is located on the premises of the Monastery of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary in the village of Malye Lyady. The head of state came there with his youngest son Nikolai. After a brief conversation with churchgoers, the president lit a candle and wished believers a Happy Easter.Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that Easter opens up a series of good and gracious holidays. He thanked the parishioners for coming to the church despite fear among the public. “Belarusians are doing it right, avoiding panic and havoc. Those who need to be careful with their health stay indoors or go outside alone or with family members just to have some fresh air. Those who are stronger, with good immunity are brave enough to go to a church,” the president noted.The head of state wished all Belarusians a Happy Easter. According to him, this is the most gracious holiday in life. “No matter what we were going through, no one could ban or clamp down on this holiday. I have always gone to church and will keep doing it. No matter how things are evolving, this is sacred. This is my principle. I also want you to be guided by the kindest and most benevolent principles. If He sees it, He will certainly help,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.The Belarusian leader expressed support for Russians and Ukrainians who are also fighting the pandemic. “They, just like us, are going through this difficult time. Maybe, they are having it harder than we are. On behalf of all Belarusians, I want to wish them health. I want Lord to hear them and help them overcome this disaster for which we share the blame. Let our brothers live in peace and accord,” the president noted.The head of state wished speedy recovery to Poles, Lithuanians and Latvians, people from other European countries, Americans and citizens of China.Aleksandr Lukashenko was given a copy of the wonder-working Byzantine icon Patroness. It was made using a unique technology to reproduce high-quality hand-made silk-screen printing on canvass.The original icon is kept in a church of the Holy and Great Monastery of Vatopedi on Mount Athos, Greece.In response, the president presented the icon “Resurrection of Jesus. Angel at the Empty Tomb” to the church.

