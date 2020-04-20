Meeting on sanitary and epidemiological situation

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

Taking part in our work today are experts in countering epidemics, leading virologists, infectious disease specialists, as well as heads of research centres.

Your professional assessments and recommendations are vitally important for us, federal and regional authorities. This is why we will constantly be keeping in touch with you.

You are well aware that the situation remains difficult. Regrettably, the epidemic keeps spreading. The number of people infected with the coronavirus is growing, and not only in Moscow which was the first to encounter the threat. However, we understood, knew and were preparing for this, we knew that the epidemic would begin to spill over to other regions. Unfortunately, this has also happened.

However, we managed to somewhat rein in and slow down this process by carrying out preventive measures. Nevertheless, the infection has already been registered in 85 regions of the Federation, unfortunately, even if it is a matter of several cases.

I know that you and your colleagues analyse this information carefully and compare the received data with the situation in other countries. Your conclusions reaffirm that in general we are managing to solve the tasks of the first stage of countering the epidemic, namely, slowing down its spread.

However, we must by no means take things calmly. According to specialists – I mean you and your colleagues – the peak of morbidity is still ahead of us. And now we must do everything to flatten the peak when the highest number of new cases is recorded.

Now work is underway in all areas, including an additional specialised bed stock that will be deployed in all the regions by the end of this week or the beginning of the next one. Let me repeat, we are considering all possible scenarios in our preparations.

In this connection, I would like to ask you how you assess the current situation and the speed with which the epidemic is spreading through Russia. What prognosis can you give for the next say three, seven or ten days, or a month, including the number of cases with severe complications requiring urgent hospitalisation, which is also very important?

Do we have enough reserves already? I do not only mean specially equipped beds in hospitals and infection departments but also the supply of medicine, ventilators and individual protective gear as well as the forming of new medical teams.

Let me stress that increased, reliable protection from the infection must be ensured for medical personnel, and right now every single one of them counts. What additional recommendations can you give now?

Prevention is the next important subject I would like to discuss with you.

We have gained a certain amount of time due to the announced period of non-working days, quarantine measures, self-isolation rules and other previous decisions. As I have already mentioned, we have managed to slow down the spread of the epidemic and readjust the healthcare system.

Do you think the introduced prevention measures, including in Moscow, are enough? What else do you think we should do today? What additional preventive decisions do we have to make?

To be continued.

MIL OSI