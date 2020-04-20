Press conference of Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina on 17 April 2020

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Good afternoon, dear colleagues

We are beginning another weekly press conference on the current situation and the measures the Bank of Russia has been implementing to mitigate the consequences of the coronavirus epidemic for Russia’s economy and financial system.

I will start out with the situation in the global economy and international financial markets. After the stabilisation over the previous 2–3 weeks, market volatility slightly increased again. Credit spreads expanded, stock indices fell, exchange rates weakened, and yields of developing countries’ government bonds rose. However, this volatility spike is considerably lower than that observed in the middle of March.

Volatility in the Russian financial market also increased, although to a much lesser extent than in March. The exchange rate and the stock market also adjusted. Yields of federal government bonds slightly rose on the short end, while remaining almost unchanged on the long end. Over this week, non-residents’ net purchases of federal government bonds were small, with their share remaining almost the same (approximately 31%). The Ministry of Finance offered bonds totalling 97 billion rubles that were purchased by both domestic investors and non-residents whose share amounted to 26%.

As to oil prices, they have not stabilised yet. The large-scale OPEC+ agreement to limit oil production should contribute to a faster recovery of the balance of supply and demand in the global oil market. However, this week the Urals oil price was also slumping to USD 15–16 per barrel.

As regards positive signals in the global economy, I would focus on the information that a number of European countries and the USA are beginning to slightly ease the restrictions or are at least pondering about this. When this turns into a trend, the global economy will begin to recover. Anyhow, overall this year will be rather hard for the global economy. In its forecast published this week, the IMF assumes that the world economy will decline by 3% in 2020, which is more than during the 2008–2009 global financial crisis.

Now, on the situation in the Russian economy. The recent survey of businesses in Russian regions shows that increasingly more companies are suffering adverse consequences of the restrictions. Over 30% of the businesses reported supply problems, and nearly 50% complained about order cancellations or reductions. Companies recording a rise in demand for their products continue to account for 13–15%. 43% of respondents applied for bank loans. Moreover, about one-fourth of them (12% of respondents) complained about the tightening of lending conditions, while these terms remain unchanged for the majority of surveyed companies (30%).

The easing of the restrictions in those regions where the epidemiological situation allows this and the gradual adjustment of businesses and households to the new environment not only contributed to the stabilisation over the past week, but also supported a slight increase in economic activity compared to the previous week. Another evidence of this is a partial revival of electric power consumption and a slight rise in financial flows. We have somewhat adjusted the calculation method for these flows and started to release a special publication with related findings. The gap of financial flows with their normal readings shrank by approximately 10 percentage points. Households’ expenses on consumer goods slightly rose over the past week, while remaining relatively low.

Briefly on inflation. Over the week from 7 through 13 April, consumer prices were up by 0.2%, which is below their growth rates over the previous three weeks, but is still in the upper part of the range typical of this week of the year. Annual inflation increased to 2.9%, which is still below the target.

A stabilisation of or even a slight decrease in weekly inflation suggests that the short-term pro-inflationary pressure associated with the weakening of the ruble and a surge in consumer demand in the middle of March is gradually waning.

Inflation expectations have risen. Currently, we do not have opportunities for carrying out surveys in the usual mode since questioners’ personal communication with people should be avoided. However, our telephone inquiry has shown a two-fold increase (from 21% to 43%) in the number of respondents considering that the price growth is high, with nearly 43% of respondents believing that the inflation rate is now significantly higher than at the beginning of the year. In addition, the majority of the respondents are observing a rise in prices only for certain products, specifically for those that have been in great demand. In view of the above, we consider that a rise in inflation expectations is a temporary factor.

I believe that we will be able to thoroughly look into the issue of a key rate reduction already at the next meeting of the Board of Directors. As usual, we will study a whole range of various economic scenarios, and will thus estimate the potential we have for monetary easing and its pace that would be reasonable in this case.

According to up-to-date indicators of banks’ performance, both loans and deposits were generally quite stable last week.

The situation with liquidity coverage remained comfortable, which is why the Bank of Russia held no repo auctions last week. Overall, we expect that the surplus of liquidity will stay at the level of 2.1–2.7 trillion rubles until the end of the year. However, due to the loan repayment holidays and the reduction in funds deposited by the Ministry of Finance with banks, the distribution of liquidity among banks may become more uneven. To address this, we have started to develop a programme for one-year repo auctions. In our opinion, in the situation where maturities of banks’ liabilities are not changing or are even shortening, while those of assets are extending, such measure will enable banks to improve the balance of their assets and liabilities in terms of maturities, reduce their dependence on short-term market fluctuations and, ultimately, provide more comfort to banks for loan restructuring and for medium- and long-term lending to the economy.

Now, regarding the monitoring of the progress of the implemented measures.

Preferential 4% refinancing programme for SME loans. Ten banks have signed agreements with the Bank of Russia (as you remember, this number was three last week), and these banks have already started to actually take out these loans.

At the moment, the progress of this programme as regards wage loans to SMEs at the zero interest rate is still weak. Disbursements increased ten-fold compared to previous weeks. However, according to the estimate, demand for this programme among SMEs of the most affected industries should approximate 20 billion rubles monthly. Therefore, the 1.1 billion granted by the moment is certainly a very small amount. Nearly 30% of applications have been approved (the applications received total 11 billion rubles, approvals amount to 3.5 billion rubles). As I have already said, the actual disbursements slightly exceed 1 billion rubles.

We expect that the progress will considerably improve as the number of banks joining the wage loan programme (they are currently numbering 5 against 3 last week) increases and the issue of providing VEB.RF’s guarantees to a wide range of banks is solved. First and foremost, we expect regional banks to join this programme. We also believe it essential to expand the programme to medium-sized enterprises. This will boost the progress.

Next. Restructuring of retail loans. By 15 April, individual borrowers have submitted over 585,000 loan restructuring applications. Compared to the results of the previous monitoring, the share of approvals has substantially increased from 14% to 44%. This accounts for nearly 200,000 loans. About 250,000 requests have been rejected. Another 135,000 applications are still under consideration. Over 80% of the requests have been filed within banks’ in-house restructuring programmes, with approximately 43% of them approved (160,000 applications).

A little less than 100,000 requests have been submitted within the law on the grace period. 38,000 of them have been approved (48% of the applications considered). Moreover, banks have approved 28,000 requests without documents confirming an income reduction. Nearly 80%, or 13,000 of these requests are applications for mortgage loan repayment holidays. As to consumer loans and credit cards, banks have approved about one-half of received restructuring applications (16,000 and 7,000 respectively). Approvals on car loans amounted to as little as 7.4% (slightly more than 1,000 loans). In the majority of cases, applications for loan repayment holidays were rejected because borrowers exceeded maximum loan amounts (more than 68% of the refusals).

Next. Restructuring of loans to small businesses. Over the period from 20 March to 15 April 2020, banks received a little less than 60,000 restructuring applications. Approvals number 22,500 (approximately 75% of the requests considered), and nearly 28,000 of the applications submitted are still under consideration.

Banks have rejected 13% of the requests (7,400 loans), mostly from businesses that are not related to the most affected industries. Another frequent reason for refusals is borrowers’ faulty credit history.

Non-bank financial institutions comply with our recommendations and are operating as normal. As banks, they are also restructuring borrowers’ loans. They have approved 92% of 10,000 applications received. Insurers have adjusted their operations to the restrictions. Specifically, they are currently selling OSAGO (compulsory motor third-party liability insurance) policies without diagnostic certificates. Non-governmental pension funds are properly paying pensions to all their clients numbering nearly 2 million (1.9 million) and have limited face-to-face communication with them as much as possible. Major management companies, accounting for 2 million clients and over 1.1 trillion rubles under management, have completely switched to remote communication with their clients. The settlement and exchange infrastructure is functioning without interruption.

Lastly, I will dwell on the new decisions approved today.

These measures are covered in detail in the press release that will be published after this press conference. The new measures are aiming to expand loan restructuring opportunities for businesses and individuals, include factoring into the SME loan refinancing programme, and ease foreign exchange controls associated with the restrictive and other measures. As regards loan restructuring, the key measure is for the regulatory relaxations related to provisioning for restructured loans to encompass all industries, and not only the most affected sectors, provided that borrowers’ creditworthiness was high before the restrictions were implemented.

One of the measures is directly related to banks. In order to improve their opportunities to raise funds, the base rate of contributions to the deposit insurance system has been reduced from 0.15% to 0.1% until the end of 2020.

A number of the new measures deal with the expansion of opportunities for arranging strictly remote communication with clients and the adjustment of effective rules to the current situation, that is, banks may carry out more operations, including the opening of accounts to SMEs, without clients’ personal presence, and expiring bank cards may be used without their re-issue until 1 July. Finally, yesterday we announced that financial institutions are allowed to work with individuals whose passports have expired.

Thank you. I will now answer your questions.

