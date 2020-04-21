Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

20 April 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has offered condolences to Governor General of Canada Julie Payette following a mass shooting in Nova Scotia.According to the head of state, it is with deep pain and sorrow that people in Belarus have learned the news about this tragic event. “We share the grief and pain from this irretrievable loss and innocent victims of this heinous unjustifiable crime,” the message of condolences reads. “We strongly condemn any forms of violence, aggression and intolerance.”On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed sincere condolences to the families of the victims and also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

