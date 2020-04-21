Press conference of Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina on 24 April at 15:00 following Board of Directors’ monetary policy meeting

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

21 April 2020

In the course of the press conference, Elvira Nabiullina will make a statement on the Bank of Russia’s monetary policy and reviewed forecast. The Bank of Russia Governor will also speak about the regulator’s view of the current situation and the progress of the approved and planned measures aimed at mitigating the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and financial market volatility on Russia’s financial sector, economy and people.

The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Bank of Russia’s VK and Facebook pages, and on its YouTube channel.

Reporters are welcome to apply for accreditation for the press conference through 23 April 15:00 media@cbr.ru.

MIL OSI