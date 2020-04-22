Criteria of active equity markets: Bank of Russia’s approaches and suggestions

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

22 April 2020

The Bank of Russia suggests that representatives of the professional community take part in the discussion of criteria characterising the activity of the markets for shares traded on Russian exchanges. The relevant consultation paper is available on the Bank of Russia’s website.

The establishment of criteria and measures of the activity of equity markets will help more efficiently counteract a range of unfair practices, for instance in cases when an entity, attempting to conceal its actual financial standing, recognises at a feigned value an asset or a liability acquired in a market that is not active, but rather artificially stimulated.

The consultation paper also analyses the feasibility of the creation of a new institute in the Russian financial market — the Council for Assessing Activity in Trading Markets.

The Bank of Russia invites financial institutions, their professional associations, other market participants, appraisers, auditors, and government officials to take part in the discussion of the consultation paper. The Bank of Russia welcomes feedback on this document until 1 June 2020.

