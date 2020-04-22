Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

21 April 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko made a working trip to Bobruisk on 21 April.

As the head of state arrived in the city, the first thing he did was to ask Mogilev Oblast Governor Leonid Zayats about the state of things with seeding in the region, with the focus on buckwheat. “Make sure that we will be able to produce enough of it. Russians refused to work with us the way they did during the Soviet times – back then we purchased more from them as they grow more buckwheat than we do,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The President also asked about other crops. He wanted to know whether agricultural companies have enough fuel and fertilizers. Leonid Zayats noted that there are no big issues. “We will plant everything in time,” he said.

“Keep in mind (this pertains to everyone) the lack of moisture. We cannot access some low lands, even in Gomel Oblast. We need to get the necessary machinery to plow this land,” Aleksandr Lukashenko added.

The head of state toured the local company Slavyanka that has recently repurposed its production lines to make personal protective equipment. The President discussed the fulfillment of instructions to boost production and supply of personal protective equipment for households and healthcare workers. The head of state also inspected the shop floor that manufactures face masks and face covers. Aleksandr Lukashenko studied the assortment and production processes.

Mogilev Oblast Governor Leonid Zayats reported to the President on the development of the economy in the region. In his words, nominal salaries in the region are on the rise, investments are raised in accordance with the target, the level of unemployment is 0.3%. “Virtually all industries of the real production sector in Mogilev Oblast have been stable,” he said. At the same, the governor remarked that some industries, particularly, the construction industry will have to cover the gap in H2.

The President warned that the requirements to the social and economic development of regions will remain as high in spite of the situation with coronavirus. Therefore, there is no time to relax. “We must fulfill our plans,” he stressed.

The President expressed confidence that global economy will resume work within a month. “In spite of the daily death toll of 400-600, Europe has begun to open. I am convinced that the global economy will resume work within a month, including in neighboring countries, including in Russia. They already understand what they are dealing with. Everybody understands,” he said.

“Judging by Mogilev Oblast we have saturated the market with masks. There is no shortage,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. “But let’s be frank. Outside our country the demand is great, isn’t? We need to sell and thus compensate for the expenses we incurred by purchasing masks all over the world,” the President noted.

Leonid Zayats informed that 20,000 masks are sold and about 470,000 masks made in the region every day. “We need to sell if there is the demand. Russians, Latvians have inquired about the masks. Why not to sell? We need to help people,” the President stressed. “Everyone sells masks. This is an important commodity. Look at the People’s Republic of China. I think they have already sold a billion masks. Thais is why we need to produce and sell,” he added.

The head of state once again inquired whether the needs of medical institutions and pharmacies in personal protective equipment are met in the region and in the country. He was assured that there are no problems with this. If these products are not available in some places, then these are isolated cases and the issues issues are settled quickly. More than 2 million masks are made in Belarus every day. Big companies and small-sized business, education and social institutions have joined in the effort to produce face masks in the country. This work has been organized almost from scratch. Several months ago the daily production was only 60,000 face masks.

The President urged to address the issues with the shortage of face masks or high prices in any of the pharmacies immediately. “Such pharmacies must be closed. I have warned everyone that no speculative activity will be tolerated. Please, address such issues in regions on your own. No need to apply for the Healthcare Ministry. The Healthcare Ministry needs to treat patients,” he said.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also warned against excessive stockpiling. “We need the stocks, but there is no need for excessive stockpiling,” the head of state said. He added that the production of traditional goods, for example, of clothes if we take Slavyanka for example, needs to be continued. “We cannot make face masks today and import shirts tomorrow. This will not work. We need a flexible strategy,” the President said.

He also noted that international organizations will provide financial assistance to Belarus. Money will be used to upgrade the healthcare system.

“Europe, especially international banks and funds, will extend us a helping hand for our healthcare. I would like us to use the current moment to see the weaknesses in our healthcare and rectify the situation,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The head of state instructed the government to ensure that all the international assistance from the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is used to upgrade the healthcare system. “The main thing for today is to upgrade infectious diseases hospitals. We have preserved them, even in the regions. It helps us a lot today. If we had got rid of them as some countries did, we would have faced the situation we can see in the Western Europe today,” the President said.

The head of state expressed confidence that Belarus had turned out to be better prepared to combat coronavirus thanks to preserving the necessary capacities in the healthcare system.

“This coronavirus has become a part and parcel of politics. Everyone is looking where to bite Lukashenko, Belarus, as they are believed to have gone rogue. Don’t be surprised. We have preserved the system and got it into shape. Thus, it turned out that we were more or less prepared to respond to this infection and not only to it,” Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized.

At the same time the President pointed out: coronavirus and similar infections kill much fewer people than, for example, cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes. “People around the world are poking fun at me, in particular in Russia (as if they had nothing else to discuss) quoting me saying that Belarus has no coronavirus deaths yet. I want to reiterate: no one even here, in Mogilev Oblast, has died of coronavirus. They all die of chronic diseases, while any virus hit the weakest people with immunodeficiency. That was what I meant,” the head of state noted.

He urged not to neglect other diseases and to continue regular health checkups, otherwise doctors can miss a serious condition in a patient. “Today we should deal with all diseases and pay particular attention to respiratory diseases,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The President noted that if needed additional resources can be used to tackle coronavirus, just like it was done at the very beginning. “Some time ago only healthcare workers and the Healthcare Ministry were involved in it. When we saw a surge in pneumonias, I asked the governors to pitch in: every morning a coronavirus response team should convene to hear out updates provided by doctors and other professionals. Doctors should be subject to close scrutiny,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said addressing Mogilev Oblast Governor Leonid Zayats. “You should keep people safe. We lavish so much attention on doctors and they should give back. No offense meant, but we are caring a lot for them. Doctors should respond to it with their work, which they are doing. Everyone should do their job properly,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

Talking to the company’s staff, the head of state commented on critical remarks against Belarus. “I have become superstitious over this time. You cannot even imagine what it means to be alone against the world, to swim against the tide. I warned and keep warning the government, civil servants that we have no supporters or sympathizers in the world. I once said that time will come and we, politicians, will have to give an account of how we lived, worked, protected you and what measures we took. And then we will see what politicians will say to their people,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

At the same time, Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed gratitude to all the countries that support Belarus and send humanitarian aid, sometimes without waiting to be asked for that, like Uzbekistan did. He noted that Belarus does not take it for granted and returns the favor by sending its products via return flights. Thus, Belarus tractors were sent to China and Uzbekistan.

The President believes that the situation is stable now: seasonal infections are on the decline, there is no surge in coronavirus cases. “Even Easter has not added problems. There is a small gleam of hope that we will cope with it and pull through,” the head of state added.

During the meeting with the personnel of Slavyanka the head of state discussed the decision to reopen schools. In his words, it was made the analysis of the epidemiological situation in the country.

“The morbidity of acute respiratory diseases is close to zero (this is a common disease for our children), even in northern Vitebsk Oblast it is close to zero. As for this virus, we have analyzed everything, studied opinions, there were reports. I made a decision that students should be sent back to schools. I realized that many parents will not send their children back to schools immediately. It is okay, we will not insist, those are their children, I understand it as a father,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. “We need to restart this process in a slow and calm manner within a week.”

The President also responded to those who criticized him for putting the responsibility on parents. “I am keeping an eye on people’s reactions. People are different. Opposition members started to write in certain Telegram channels, yellow press that Lukashenko had put the responsibility on parents. Listen, this is absurd. Maybe, I am taking the responsibility too much. I have put this burden on myself. Although many people are saying that the presidential election is coming… Don’t put the carriage before the horse! I am the President, and I am responsible for all this. Whether I will try to put the responsibility on somebody else or not, you will ask from me. We have this practice in our country. The President is always the one who is taking the responsibility. Therefore, I am dealing with all these issues. I said openly and honestly that I was absolutely against prolonging the school break. We analyzed opinions and found out that people wanted to have them prolonged for a week. Well, we did it. But I said that I was totally against.”

The President also spoke about protective measures that are taken at schools. He criticized those who make children wear face masks, use alcohol-containing sanitizers and so on. “This is absurd. They should not make children wear face masks, especially in schools. There were no such orders. Those who introduced such practices will be held accountable,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. “You’d better open windows to get in some fresh air.”

One of the workers of the enterprise asked the President to support the construction of a school in the new seventh district of Bobruisk. In her words, many young families with children are living there, and children have to go to schools which are located far away. Bobruisk mayor also thinks that it is necessary to build one more school. The head of state instructed Mogilev Oblast governor to pay close attention to this issue. “If the construction of a school is planned in this district, we will think about it.”

People asked the head of state what sources of information they should trust in conditions of the incessant flow of all kinds of information from various sources because citizens are worried about the situation in Belarus and would like to know the truth.

Aleksandr Lukashenko said: “You should trust those, who can be made responsible for their words. Do you think some unsavory channels that hide in Moscow and mouth off Belarus carry any responsibility? They don’t. They think we can’t make them answerable. But we will if necessary. It is just not what we need today. We don’t shut down anyone after all. Feel free to read and make conclusions. And trust those, who can be made answerable.”

“And do we want to catch up with gutter press? We never will catch up with them. I am talking about lots of money. This is why you know state television and the point of view of the state. You probably evaluate various mass media and can see who you can trust and who you cannot. Those who carry responsibility and those who don’t. This is why it is up to you to choose. But honestly we’ve never lied to you and don’t lie now. In a fit of temper I once said: ‘Why would I want to hide it? Did I give birth to this psychosis or the coronavirus? I didn’t. Did it originate in Belarus? It didn’t. We were infected with it.’ It means that the world is so globalized and so interconnected that there is no place to hide anywhere today,” Aleksandr Lukashenko noted.

The head of state reminded that experts of the World Health Organization had been invited to visit Belarus in order to dispel all doubts and mistrust in official information. “They don’t love us. It is an international organization that always has enough politics. They went everywhere. They even went to hospital wards, which I didn’t expect. They gave us a lot of advice and went as far as to suggest quarantine, possibly a curfew. As professionals they say that the authorities don’t lie. Everything is the way it is said,” Aleksandr Lukashenko pointed out.

During the visit to the enterprise Aleksandr Lukashenko also answered journalists’ questions about plans for the nationwide Subbotnik, a day of voluntary unpaid work.

According to the President, there are no grounds now to postpone or cancel the nationwide Subbotnik. He noted that people work on Fridays anyway, so if they go to work on Saturday, this will make no difference. “Thus, I took this decision because I thought it was right. Those who work will work. We, officials, will transfer the money earned to the Subbotnik pool, because this is above all,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The head of state has plans to spend Subbotnik in the region affected by the Chernobyl disaster. He always visits this region in the anniversary year of the tragedy. This time he will stay there for Subbotnik. At the same time the President noted that no specific place has been chosen yet. “I will spend several days in the south around this time and I will pick some place there. We will plant some trees,” he added.

The money to be raised during the Subbotnik day will be used to repair and upgrade children’s summer camps and to tidy up war memorials, Aleksandr Lukashenko informed. He explained that initial plans provided for spending this money on healthcare, but a decision was made later to use international aid for this purpose instead.

The head of state assured: if the situation over coronavirus gets worse, Belarus will take measures to isolate people and will cancel mass events. However, so far there is no need for it, the President emphasized. “If things proceed in the same way as today, we will pull through,” the President is confident.

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko was given a memorable photo and an outdoor jacket as a gift as he visited the company Slavyanka.

The photo features the President and the staff of the company during his previous visit to Slavyanka 20 years ago. Aleksandr Lukashenko received the gift from Slavyanka Director Teimuraz Bochorishvili. “The time when we were young,” the director commented on the photo. “Your instructions are clear: to work and develop. We will not let you down,” he added.

“And pay salaries to the workers,” the President added.

Teimuraz Bochorishvili also invited the head of state to attend the celebrations of the 100th anniversary of Slavyanka, which the company will mark in 2030. “I will come, even if I am on pension,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The head of state also got a Slavyanka-made jacket. “This is for the next winter,” the director of the company said.

MIL OSI