Commentary to Decree No. 136 of 22 April 2020

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

22 April 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 136 on 22 April to inscribe the names of the 2019 contest winners on the National Honor Roll.

The names of 62 companies – winners in respective categories among the regions and the city of Minsk, cities and city districts, the organizations of all forms of ownership will be added to the National Honor Roll. This year these are 12 administrative territories, ten manufacturing enterprises, three construction organizations, nine agricultural companies and fisheries, two forestry organizations, 26 companies of the services sector (trade, transport, education, culture, healthcare, social security, science, etc.).

The honor goes to companies who have achieved the best results across major indicators of social and economic development. Minsk Oblast, Brest Oblast, and the city of Minsk in the regions and the city of Minsk category; Smorgon District of Grodno Oblast, Mozyr District of Gomel Oblast, Kamenets District of Brest Oblast, Mogilev District of Mogilev Oblast, Minsk District and Cherven District of Minsk Oblast in the districts category; Pervomaisky District and Tsentralny District of Minsk, Novopolotsk in the cities and city districts category.

The decree acknowledges the best districts and organizations of the country and affirms the public recognition of citizens and enterprises that have made a significant contribution to the social and economic development and well-being of the country.

