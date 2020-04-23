Greetings to XI Congress of Oncologists and Radiologists of CIS and Eurasia

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Today, all doctors are at the forefront fighting for the life of people and confronting the coronavirus epidemic. At the same time, it is vital to continue solving fundamental healthcare problems. And therefore it is gratifying that you did not postpone such a serious and important event.

The congress programme includes such pressing topics as the prevention, early diagnosis and modern methods of treating cancer. And of course, under the current difficult conditions, you have a crucial task to maintain the effective and sustainable operation of the entire cancer care system.

I am sure that during the videoconference you will discuss at the highest level a wide range of professional problems, exchange scientific experience and best practices, and your recommendations will certainly be in demand and will also serve to preserve the health of citizens of our countries.”

MIL OSI