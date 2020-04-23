Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko had a telephone conversation with Lithuania President Gitanas Nauseda at the initiative of the Lithuanian side on 23 April.

The heads of state discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda. The presidents focused on the development of economic relations.

In particular, the Lithuanian side touched upon the expansion of the delivery of goods and cargoes using the infrastructure of the Klaipeda port.

The presidents also discussed the diversification of oil and gas supplies. The sides agreed to instruct the energy ministers of the two countries to work on energy security issues.

Besides, the heads of state discussed the interaction of the two countries in nuclear security.

Aleksandr Lukashenko and Gitanas Nauseda also discussed interaction in the fight against the spread of the infection.

They also discussed the prospects of the Eastern Partnership initiative.

