Ambassador of Belarus I.Sokol meets the Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

24-04-2020

On April 24, 2020 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Ukraine, Igor Sokol, met with the Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, Oleksii Chernyshov.

During a constructive and meaningful conversation, the parties exchanged views on the development of interregional contacts between the two countries. The main topic of the discussion was the preparation of the Third Forum of the Regions of Belarus and Ukraine in October this year. The interlocutors noted the importance of the Forum for Belarusian-Ukrainian relations and the need to intensify joint work taking into account existing quarantine restrictions.

Igor Sokol informed the Minister that an organizing committee for the preparation and holding of the Forum was created in Belarus. The concept note and main elements of the Forum program, as well as the contact details of the Belarusian side responsible for preparing the event were referred to the Ukrainian side for establishing bilateral communication.

The preparation of the 2nd meeting of the Belarusian-Ukrainian Working Group on Interregional and Cross-border Cooperation planned for June this year was also discussed. It was agreed that if quarantine restrictions were maintained, the meeting of the Working Group should be held in the form of a video conference. The Belarusian side proposed to include in the agenda of the meeting the issue of enhancing cooperation in the field of prevention and control of emergency situations, including fires in the Belarusian-Ukrainian cross-border territories.

